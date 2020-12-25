First Night® Buffalo announces virtual entertainment lineup

We’re now counting down the days until New Year’s Day 2021 – a day that we are all very happy to come to pass. As a way to kick out the current year, and welcome the new year, organizers and sponsors are inviting everyone to attend an online event that is considered the first of its kind.

During these unprecedented times, there’s only one way to enjoy New Year’s along with thousands of other revelers – at home, watching the performances virtually, together, yet apart.

Per usual, there are plenty of family-friendly activities, including shows by performers such as magicians and jugglers, along with exotic animal appearances. There will also be a storytime, dance party, fairytale characters, interactive art, and crafts with Explore & More.

For the ultimate New Year’s experience, consider purchasing a custom family-of-4 party pack filled with party hats, DIY balloon animals, clackers, paying cards, a disco lightbulb, glow sticks, coloring sheets, a box of crayons, a resolution wish jar, activity booklets, snowflake crafts, and Festival of Lights voucher. These party packs can be found at numerous stores throughout WNY – click here to learn more.

See schedule