Explore Buffalo: 100 Years of Hertel History

Although Hertel Avenue began its life in the mid-19th Century, most of the neighborhood we see today was built roughly 100 years ago – between 1915 and 1925. This includes most of the commercial buildings along Hertel, as well as nearly all the houses on Hertel’s side streets.

As we look around, it’s easy to see evidence of this construction boom. Numerous commercial structures prominently boast their construction dates.

Many other buildings, though lacking posted dates of construction, also trace their origin to this time period, including the North Park Theater (1920), the former St. Margaret’s Church and School (1918), and the Saranac Synagogue (1918) – to name just a few.

One of Michael Shea’s many WNY Theaters, the North Park opened in 1920. Its interior, lobby and marquee were recently restored.

The Cornelius, originally built in 1918 as St. Margaret’s R. C. Church and School, was recently converted into upscale apartments and shops. Its name pays homage to Cornelius Creek Road – the predecessor to Hertel Avenue.

Originally built as a Methodist Church in 1918, the Saranac Synagogue has served its members since 1931.

Most of the houses in the Hertel neighborhood are doubles and bungalows – two very popular and affordable styles in those days. A hundred years ago, being able to purchase one of these must have seemed like an American Dream come true.

These charming bungalows date to 1915-1920.

Life in the Hertel neighborhood reached a zenith between the 1920s and the 1960s, when Hertel was home to many Jewish and Italian-American families and businesses. When those moved on, the neighborhood lost some of its vitality. However, in recent years the area has become a “hot” place to live and work. Many new and interesting shops and restaurants have appeared, and housing has become much sought-after.

For a tangible sign of Hertel’s renaissance, we need look no further than the abundance of fascinating murals that have popped up in the area.



Photo credits: Gary Szakmary

