Done Deal: Rich Products Acquires Church

Rich Products has purchased a church adjacent to its headquarters campus. Rich Products’ Jenesis Development LLC paid $350,000 for the former West Avenue Baptist Church located at 926 West Avenue yesterday. All Nations House of Prayer Inc. had listed the property with a $400,000 asking price.

The circa-1889 is located just north of the proposed Niagara Street Studio Complex. From the listing:

Own a piece of Buffalo’s History! Beautiful architecture, original stained glass windows and over 9,000 sq ft of usable space in an up and coming prime location! Located just a stone’s throw from the water on the west side, this building boasts a banquet hall, full on-site kitchen and parking available. Tons of potential with endless options. Little known fact: the bell in the bell tower was originally located in a fortress in Monroe, Virginia. It was donated to the church after the original bell was stolen from storage at the Breckenridge Street Church. This bell tolled for the death of President Lincoln while in it’s original location! Now that’s history!!

According to Business First, four offers were submitted on the property. Two of the potential buyers were considering residential reuse of the site and the third was eyeing the property as a music studio. A spokesman for Rich Products told Business First it has no immediate plans for the building.