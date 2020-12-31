Done Deal: Ellicott Sells Pasquale Unit

Eleven years after opening, Ellicott Development has sold one of the units in its The Pasquale condominium building. The first floor Unit 103 sold for $295,000 yesterday. The residence features 1,342 sq.ft. of living space with one bedroom, one bathroom, an in-unit laundry, and a 190 sq.ft. patio.
Ellicott opened the 11-story condominium at 132 Lakefront Boulevard in 2009. Ellicott still owns one condominium in the building, Unit 204. Ellicott has also developed 16 townhouses in Waterfront Village with two of those unsold at 35 and 43 Ojibwa. The units have not been sitting empty however as Ellicott has been renting out the residences.