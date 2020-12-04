Done Deal:: 1040 Delaware Sold

A California-based firm purchased an apartment building located at 1040 Delaware Avenue yesterday for $7 million. SMF 1040 Delaware I LLC, registered to a Studio City address, purchased the property from a partnership made up of Greenleaf & Company and Paul Kolkmeyer.
The former Lutheran Nursing Home had been vacant for ten years before being renovated in 2011. The building features 49 one and two bedroom apartments and 2,000 sq.ft. of commercial space.
