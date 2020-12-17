Construction Watch: Statler Facade Work

The ground floor of the Statler is looking fresh these days. Owner Douglas Jemal is undertaking a series of facade, window, and canopy repairs to the historic structure.

According to plans approved by the Preservation Board, the scope of work includes:

Returning the ground floor level of the building façade to its original aesthetic.

Restoring original terracotta cladding and ornament that has been worn over the years.

Removing red granite cladding which is not original to the building.

Replacing missing terracotta block with GFRC replicas.

Restoring/repairing the original revolving doors at the main entry.

Removing the temporary vestibule at the main entry.

Relocating door openings that had since been moved back to their original locations.

Reducing the size of the storefront openings along Genesee Street (which are not original) to match the size of the openings on Delaware Avenue.

Painting and repairing existing wood windows where needed.

Painting and cleaning window grates.

Removing storefront that is not original to the building and replacing it with storefronts which match the original storefront look.

Recreating copper sweep awnings at storefronts along Delaware Avenue, Mohawk Street and Genesee Street.

Repairing and restoring of two original canopies along Delaware Ave and Franklin Street.

Recreating a canopy on Genesee Street.

The new storefronts are aluminum with a dark bronze finish/color. Storefronts have a trim attachment to create the storefront profile that would have been original to the building.

The awning/canopy work includes recreating copper sweep awnings at the storefronts. The awnings will be 2’-5” in height, project 1’-0” from the face of the building and will match the width of the associated storefronts. Each canopy has a steel structure and to be clad in aluminum with a dark bronze finish and ornamental GFRC mullions and glass Ales. Each canopy extends 18 feet beyond the face of the building and matches the associated building entry width.