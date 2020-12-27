Construction Watch: Schaefer Malt House

Work is well underway on the conversion of the Schaefer Malt House at 520 7th Street into 32 apartments. Pitoune Development is leading the effort. The four-story building is part of a complex that includes Community Beer Works.

The 32 units in the “tower’ wing of the complex will include a mix of one and two bedroom floorplans. A tenant outdoor green space will be constructed at the corner of Busti Avenue and Jersey Street. Bicycle parking facilities will be provided in the basement accessible via a new elevator.

Hardscape areas along the corner of 7th Street and Jersey Street will be removed and landscaped. A new parking lot for the apartment tenants is proposed along 7th street.

Schneider Architectural Services designed the project. The development team includes Jake Schneider and Giles Kavanaugh.