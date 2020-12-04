Construction Watch: 201 Ellicott

The largest downtown residential project currently under construction is taking shape along Ellicott Street. Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation’s two-building development at 201 Ellicott is filling a surface parking lot located between the downtown library and the bus terminal.
The project includes 201 affordable apartments in a building with five floors along Ellicott Street and seven floors along Oak Street. Steel framing is up for the 20,000 sq.ft. Braymiller’s Market at the corner of Ellicott and Clinton streets.
Braymiller’s Market is expected to be completed in the Spring and the residential portion will be completed in early Summer.
CannonDesign is project architect.