Christopher McCooey is “The Bearded Wonder”

There’s probably no better time to grow a beard than during a pandemic. And if you’re going to grow a beard, you might as well go for the gusto, right? That’s exactly what Buffalo native Christopher McCooey is doing, but he’s also taking it a step further. McCooey, who is a 32 year old graduate of Canisius High School, decided that he would go the distance, by competing in the Wahl’s Most Talented Beard in America Contest. Now, he’s one of the ten finalists in the competition.

This particular beard-growing national competition is unusual because it includes a talent element. What is also unusual is McCooey’s talent – he’s a pro at obstacle course races and ninja competitions. Have you ever seen those videos where guys and girls effortlessly jump, swing, climb, and scale urban structures and landscapes? Well, that’s what McCooey does. And he does it really, really well.

McCooey – a diehard Bills fan – says that while he is committed to his fitness lifestyle, which includes being a yogi and a fitness coach, it’s his fiery red beard that gets most of the attention. So much so, that it has earned him the nickname “The Bearded Wonder.”

To see McCooey in action, including some impressive video clips of him “smashing” a fitness agility course at Canalside, click here. Oh, and be sure to vote for him if you like what you see. The winner of the competition is awarded $20,000 – that’s a lot of bear oil! Upon winning, McCooey would also be designated a spokesperson for Wahl (hair clippers).

McCooey says that winning the competition would be right up there with the Bills winning the Super Bowl in 2020, or any other year for that matter. The voting element is open to the public until December 9, so be sure to cast your vote soon.