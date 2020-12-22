Christmas in Cathedral Park includes “Communions-to-go”

Traveling during the holidays is not a great idea. Nor is gathering together inside homes with friends and extended family members. So what will the holidays look like this year? One thing is for certain – they are going to look a lot different.

As a way to offer up some normalcy at a time when we could all use it most, Paul O Productions will be providing some safe, socially distanced, holiday cheer. The plan is to turn the park at St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, at the corner of Church and Pearl in downtown Buffalo, into a holiday winter wonderland. The church, designed by Richard Upjohn, and now the permanent site for “Homeless Jesus,” will host “Christmas in Cathedral Park” on Christmas Eve in 2020.

St. Paul’s is finding safe, and yet meaningful ways to celebrate the birth of Christ.

Typically, the holiday festivities at St. Paul’s take place inside, with flickering candles and treasured carols. While that is not possible this year, the decision was made to transition the neighboring park into a festive holiday setting, with Christmas-themed light displays on two sides of the historic structure. There will also be a live music ensemble – the Rockwell Brass Quintet will be playing carols for all to enjoy. And finally, the church’s clergy team will be on hand to offer blessings and/or Communions-to-go.

From 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s will offer “Christmas in Cathedral Park.” All are welcome to enjoy the light display by driving by, or by parking and walking through Cathedral Park. Mask wearing and social distancing will be required.

From 5 to 6 p.m., the Rockwell Brass Quintet will play.

The clergy team will give blessings and/or Communions to go throughout the event.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral | 139 Pearl Street | Buffalo NY

To view the light display from a vehicle, please turn onto Main Street from Church Street and then take an immediate right onto Cathedral Park. For those who wish to enjoy by walking in the park, parking is available on Pearl Street and two surface lots and two parking garages are within walking distance.

In addition to the light display and carols in Cathedral Park, St. Paul’s will offer two other Christmas celebrations via virtual platforms. At 9 p.m., St. Paul’s will premiere on its Facebook and YouTube channel “Some Lessons and Carols for Christmas” based on the Christmas Lessons and Carols service originating at King’s College, Cambridge. Participants will reflect on the Christmas story through passages of scripture and carols led by the Cathedral Choirs. It will include children dressed in costume to help tell the sacred story. On Christmas Day at 10 a.m., St. Paul’s will live stream a service with prayer, scripture reading, a sermon and seasonal sounds on the pipe organ.

To learn more about these services and to learn how to view each offering, please go to SPCBuffalo.org.