Call for Artists to Create Public Mural in Heart of Niagara Falls

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) and the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area (NFNHA) are inviting regional artists to submit a mural proposal for the inside of NFTA’s Portage Road Transportation Center (PRTC). This is a “high exposure” opportunity that will be a great addition to an artist’s portfolio.

“This project is a great way to enhance our transit center to create an environment that the community will be proud to use while accessing our system” said Tom George, director of public transportation, NFTA.

The terminal, which sees trains coming and going from Buffalo and Niagara County, experiences upwards of 2,000 boardings per week. The artwork will be a ‘welcoming’ addition to the Center hub; it will serve as a greeting card for travelers, and as a reminder of where they visited, upon departure.

“By creating a vibrant artwork at the NFTA’s Portage Road Transportation Center, our hope is that the experience will generate feelings of comfort, safety and pride for riders and community members,” said Ally Spongr, project director, NFNHA.

Recently, there has been a concentration on the creation of murals in the City’s North End, which spotlight the culture and the history of Niagara Falls. Not to mention the overarching tourism element, with Niagara Falls being a world renowned and celebrated international destination.

Artists are invited to submit their qualifications for consideration online at discoverniagara.org/blog. Any artist residing in Western New York is welcome to apply. The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, December 15.

