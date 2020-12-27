Puzzle-making is one of those activities that is perfect for those stuck at home. Typically, 2-D puzzles are laid out flat on top of tables, with hundreds of pieces to assemble. In the case of The Foundry’s virtual ‘woodworking’ class, participants are shown how to assemble a 3-dimensional Wooden Racer Buggy, made from laser cut wood and rubber bands.

In order to enjoy this project from home, the pre-cut components are delivered to customers, before the virtual class commences.

This virtual class is just one of the many interactive workshops offered up by The Foundry’s artisans, many of whom typically teach these sessions in person at the collective (classes and instructors are always rotating).

Build A Mini Wooden Buggy – Virtual Interactive Classes with The Foundry

January 27, 2021 | 7-9pm | Zoom instructions provided upon purchase | Buggy class is $50 and includes materials and virtual instruction

If you are an artisan/maker, and want to learn more about joining The Foundry team at 298 Northampton Street, click here.