BuffSci Buying East Side Monastery

Plans for a second Buffalo Academy of Science Charter Elementary School (BuffSci) will be reviewed by the Planning Board on Monday. BuffSci will be reusing the former Dominican Nuns of the Perpetual Rosary monastery at 335 Doat Street. The ornate building was constructed in the 1920s and sits on a 9.4-acre site.

The monastery is two blocks west of Buffalo Academy of Science’s middle school at 100 Poplar Avenue, the former School #11.  BuffSci is a tuition-free, college preparatory charter school for grades kindergarten through 12th. Kindergarten through fourth grades will be accommodated at the new location.

The remaining fourteen cloistered Dominican nuns relocated to Ohio earlier this year. As part of the sale the monastery, the Dominican Nuns of the Perpetual Rosary arranged for the transfer of the remains of 69 sisters who were buried in a cemetery at the rear of the property, with some interments dating back to the early 1900s. The remains were reinterred in a special section of Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cheektowaga.

Foit Albert Associates is working on the reuse plans.

