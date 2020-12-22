Buffalo Automation launches ‘first ever’ AI-operated water taxi

As part of its objective to create a “driverless” boat, akin to the driverless cars that we are seeing out on the road, Buffalo Automation has successfully launched an AI-navigated water taxi. The historic launch of the solar powered taxi, called Greycraft – currently in its “1.0” state – was held in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Greycraft is an alternative form of transportation that will one day carry a multitude of passengers from port to port, while autonomously navigating busy waterway channels. This will be done by using Buffalo Automation’s resourceful Mayday app, which will allow travelers to “hail” a water taxi, similar to how people interact with Lyft or Uber.

Buffalo Automation has made the possibility of using autonomous water taxis as a safe, reliable, environmentally friendly means of transport, a reality.

Another first for Buffalo technology feats, the Greycraft vessel is touted as “the only solar powered, autonomous vessel currently capable of carrying passengers and traversing busy waterways.” It is also deemed safe, reliable, and environmentally friendly. The automation allows for groupings of passengers such as ‘family units’ to travel safely when there is a pandemic afoot since there is no captain or crew to worry about. Ultimately, the company points out that the future of automated boats brings “tech to the masses, democratizing boating regardless of a person’s level of boating expertise.”

“From its inception, Buffalo Automation’s goals have been to improve safety and decarbonize the world’s maritime industry through the use of modern technology,” explains CEO and Co-Founder Thiru Vikram. “This test run was made possible because of like-minded local leaders who are open to exploring alternative transport models. Our demo run solidifies our commitment to providing people with a safe, clean energy means of transportation that protects their numerous blueways and natural resources. Running the demo of Greycraft on the Tennessee river is an exciting undertaking.”