Buffalo Makes Travel+Leisure’s Best Places to Travel in 2021

Buffalo has made Travel+Leisure’s list of Best Places to Travel in 2021. What is especially interesting though, is the writeup that accompanies the piece. Author Scott Bay tunes readers into “a game-changing new gallery that’s Native American-owned and dedicated entirely to Indigenous art.”

Now, I’m sure that there are a lot of readers from around the world that will find that truly interesting, but what is even more exciting is that plenty of locals will also be discovering  K. Art (808 Main Street), which was founded by Dave Kimelberg, a member of the Seneca Nation of Indians. As Bay points out, this gallery is not only unique, it’s “the only gallery of its kind in the U.S.”

Tune into the article, but also be sure to check out the fascinating K.Art video below – the gallery is another one of Buffalo’s fabulous, culturally significant, success stories.

