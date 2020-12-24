Buffalo City Mission Launches No-Contact “Hambone Express” Christmas Delivery Program

“Hambone Express Every year, the Buffalo City Mission brings together volunteers and donors to help deliver Christmas Day dinner meals to families all throughout Western New York.”

This year, the year of the pandemic, the Hambone Express is more important than ever, as families across WNY are in need of hot meals on Christmas Day (and beyond). On the 25th, teams will gather at Wegmans in Amherst, before setting out to deliver food packages to homes of those in need, who are depending on the hot meals 0n this most special day.

Altogether, more than 3000 festive ham dinners with all the fixings will be delivered to families’ doorsteps.

Due to the pandemic, numerous safety precautions are now in place, including:

No-contact delivery

Dinners in sealable bags for contactless pickup and delivery

Training instructions for all volunteers, detailing protective mask requirements and guidance for all pickup and drop-off deliveries

Sanitizing products for all volunteers

It is safe to say that Buffalo will not only be stepping up to the plate during a time of need, it will also be delivering plates of food to thousands of neighbors who will have something to be thankful for on Christmas Day.

Lead image: Photo by Raimond Klavins