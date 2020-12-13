Buffalo Booze Box launches as New Pandemic-Era Venture

Booze is big business in Buffalo, particularly throughout the holiday season. Whether it’s enjoying a nicely aged spirit at home, sitting at your favorite bar sipping with a friend, or participating in one of the various tasting clubs around town, there are plenty of ways to imbibe.

Unfortunately, these are not normal times, which means that there are a lot more people sitting around their homes, instead of frequenting bars and clubs. That’s why Robert “Jake” Strawser, a co-owner of Buffalo’s Billy Club, decided to come up with the perfect holiday gift, for those who feel as if the pandemic has limited their ability to explore the expansive world of whiskeys – bourbons and ryes.

Instead of spending gobs of money at the liquor store, purchasing bottles that might, or might not, be one’s favorites, Strawser has come up with a sample box – a “use-at-home kit filled with ten (10) 1-ounce samples of high-end whiskeys and their respective tasting notes.”

In the spirit of thrift, convenience and a never ending passion for wine and spirits, Strawser conceived the Buffalo Booze Box.

“I think these boxes are a great way to keep Buffalo’s robust local interest in food and drink alive, even as the hospitality world has been dealt some heavy blows. I’m excited to keep conversations going and provide a way for Buffalonians to continue to discover new things,” says Strawser, whose American stylized bistro features a solid wall of whiskeys, ranging from Japanese single malts to Kentucky straight bourbons.

The box is filled with all of his favorite recommendations, which means that each of the selections has been thoroughly vetted. Plus, at $50 a box, there’s a lot of bang for the buck especially when you compare it to purchasing ten drams at a whiskey bar ($80-$150 before gratuity).

While Strawser has introduced this initial Buffalo Booze Box filled with whiskey selections, he plans on rolling out tequila, scotch, and wine focused boxes in the future.

Far anyone interested in purchasing the Vol. I “Bourbons & Ryes” as a Christmas gift, orders must be submitted by 12/21/2020.

Visit www.buffaloboozebox.com for further information, and to place an order.