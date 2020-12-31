BITTERS | Wanderlust at The Curtiss Hotel

This episode of Bitters is presented by KegWorks: Tools for Drinking.

Located at 210 Franklin Street, in the heart of downtown Buffalo, The Curtiss Hotel is built inside of the renovated historic landmark Harlow C. Curtiss building. It features 68 ultra-luxurious rooms with marble bathrooms & high-tech enhancements that will make your stay extra comfortable. In addition to a variety of amenities, The Curtiss also hosts Chez Ami, a 200+ seat casual upscale restaurant that features WNY’s only revolving bar and year-round patio seating along West Huron street. Located on the roof is The Curtiss’ Vue Rooftop Lounge. This lounge, with its strict dress code, is open year round and offers breathtaking panoramic views of downtown Buffalo, Lake Erie, and the Canadian shoreline.

The Wanderlust Martini

Ingredients:

Bombay Sapphire Gin (but you can use any gin or vodka)

Giffard Pamplemousse, a Grapefruit Liqueur

Fiorente Italian Elderflower Liqueur

Zonin Prosecco, Italian Sparkling Wine

Grapefruit juice

1 Lemon

One of the keys to a great cocktail is to chill the glass. The preferred method is to use your freezer or refrigerator to make the glass stays colder longer.

If there’s not time, you can fill the glass with cracked or crushed ice and swirl it around as Josh does. Let it sit while you mix the drink then dump the ice and pour the drink into the glass.

Fill your shaker with Ice.

Add 1.5 oz of Bombay Sapphire Gin, .75 oz grapefruit liqueur, .75 oz elderflower liqueur, and a splash of grapefruit juice and shake.

Double strain drink into chilled glass leaving a little room to top with Prosecco

Garnish with lemon and serve chilled.

We served this beverage in the “Urban Bar 1920 Prohibition Etched Crystal Retro Fizzio Glasses”

For perfectly shaped ice, we love this set of two Tovolo Perfect Cube Ice Trays which make 15 cubes each. The BPA-free silicone ice tray makes it easy to remove the cubes when frozen, so you can pop them into your drink. Freeze a variety of items, such as fresh fruits or herbs, fruit juice, coffee, stock or sauces for future use.

Shaken & Stirred Essential Cocktail Set

Check out the Shaken & Stirred Essential Cocktail Set which features professional-grade bar tools to help you step up your mixology game. The 7 piece Gift Set includes: Urban Bar stainless steel Boston Shaker tin and weighted short shaker tin, hand blown cocktail mixing glass, Urban Bar cocktail strainer, wooden muddler, stainless steel double-sided cocktail jigger and stainless steel weighted bar spoon. The entire package comes a gift box to make this set the perfect gift for the cocktail enthusiast on your list.

Written by Charles Skowronski and Jessica Marinelli

Photography by Devin Chavanne

Edited and Post-Production by George Johnson

Produced by George Johnson and Jessica Marinelli