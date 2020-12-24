BITTERS | Celebrating the Holidays with Salvatore’s Hospitality

This episode of Bitters is presented by KegWorks: Tools for Drinking.

Located on the corner of Transit Road and Genesee Street, Salvatore’s has been a staple of Italian cuisine and fine dining in Buffalo for over 50 years. They have three banquet rooms, three kitchens and a dining room and lounge that can seat over 300 for dinner. When it comes to Christmas, no one does it quite like them. They go all out. The restaurant is transformed into a glorious winter wonderland filled with Christmas joy that can’t help but bring a smile to guests’ faces. The atrium is filled with a variety of Christmas trees that are beautifully lit and decorated. Even Santa makes an appearance.

For many in Buffalo, the holidays just aren’t complete without a visit to Salvatore’s. Although their doors are open, as they are currently taking a limited number of reservations on their heated outdoor patio. They have graciously shared three popular holiday drinks currently on their menu: Sparkling Cranberry Sangria, Three Chord Meets Cab, and a Maple Smoked Old Fashioned. These beverages are a perfect way to help warm your holiday spirit.

Sparkling Cranberry Sangria

Ingredients:

1 Bottle of Lambrusco

.5-1 oz of Cointreau or Triple Sec

24 oz of Cranberry Juice

1 whole Orange

4-6 Cinnamon Stick

1 table spoon of clove

Splash of: Orange Juice + Club Soda

Make ahead: Ideally the night before, add to a container of cranberry juice, 4-6 cinnamon sticks broken in pieces, clove, splash of OJ, and a 1/2 orange, leave in the refrigerator overnight. Mixture is good for up to one week.

Fill a mixing glass to the top with Ice, add 2-4 oz of the Cranberry base to a 12 oz glass and .5-1 oz of Cointreau or Triple Sec

Take the bottle of Lambrusco and fill the rest to the top. Stir.

Pour mixture into your glass and top off with a little club soda, if you want it sparkling.

Garnish with cinnamon stick and an orange slice

Serves 6-8 drinks.

We served this beverage in the “Tritan Crystal Etched Martini Glass”

Consider garnishing with a cinnamon stick, sprig of rosemary, and/or Blue Henry Dehydrated Oranges

Three Chord Meets Cab

Ingredients:

2 oz. Three Chord Bourbon (or other brand of Bourbon)

1 bottle of Cabernet

Lemon + Lime Sour | store bought or .5 oz of Lemon juice and .5 oz of Lime juice

Simple Syrup | Sugar dissolved in hot water

1 egg white

Cinnamon stick or ground

First, add to 2 oz of Bourbon in a mixing glass, then add 1 oz – 1.5oz of Sour Mix and a splash of Simple Syrup, along with 1 egg white or egg white bitters.

Dry shake, which means shake with no ice. This helps froth the egg white.

Add ice, and shake again.

Put your strainer over the top and pour over your serving glass with fresh ice leaving a half inch to add red wine gently over the top.

Grate or sprinkle cinnamon for garnish.

We served this beverage in “Viski Crystal Negroni Lowball Cocktail Glass”

Maple Smoked Old Fashion

Ingredients:

Three Chord Bourbon (or other brand of Bourbon)

Amaro Nonino

Luxardo Cherries

Brown Sugar

Orange Bitters

Fresh orange slice for garnish

You will need a smoker to complete this recipe.

Start with a mixing glass and add an Orange slice and a couple cherries. Luxardo are preferred, but any brand of cherries will work. Add a bar spoon full of brown sugar and 2 dashes of orange bitters along with .5 oz of Orange Amaro. Muddle everything together until it’s well mixed and the fruit is broken down

Add 2 oz of Bourbon with ice and stir well. Pour everything in a serving glass (including ice).

Prepare your smoker and put the whole glass in. We recommend using maple wood chips, but you can use cherry, oak or whatever you have on hand. TIP: let a little air out as the smoke fills.

Let the globe completely fill with smoke so it’s hard to see the drink. Let the drink sit in smoke for about 2 minutes, remove and serve.

We served this beverage in the “Viski Raye Nick and Nora Vintage Crystal Martini Glass”

Shaken & Stirred Essential Cocktail Set

Check out the Shaken & Stirred Essential Cocktail Set which features professional-grade bar tools to help you step up your mixology game. The 7 piece Gift Set includes: Urban Bar stainless steel Boston Shaker tin and weighted short shaker tin, hand blown cocktail mixing glass, Urban Bar cocktail strainer, wooden muddler, stainless steel double-sided cocktail jigger and stainless steel weighted bar spoon. The entire package comes a gift box to make this set the perfect gift for the cocktail enthusiast on your list.

