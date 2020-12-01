Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Big Reveal: 130 Pearl Street

The charming three-story building at 130 Pearl Street has a mixed-use future. Architectural and engineering firm Trautman Associates is converting the upper floors into 14 apartments with ground floor retail or office space. Trautman purchased the former home of Stewart Title Insurance Company for $660,000 in August.

Built in 1916, 130 Pearl Street currently has around 18,000 sq.ft. of office space and is located between the Guaranty Building and the recently-renovated Cathedral Commons building in the Joseph Ellicott Historic District. Work to transform the historic building into a vibrant mixed-use building is just beginning.

Trautman Associates is restoring the street front façade back to its original design. New terra cotta and glass storefronts will be installed to replicate what was once there. Interior apartments will have large windows and tall ceilings to create day-lit loft-type living spaces. A roof top terrace will be an added amenity for residents. Lower floor units will feature private outdoor patios in the rear courtyard.

“Our integrated architectural and engineering services benefit our clients, providing a streamlined approach with everything they need under one roof,” says Timothy M. Rider, AIA, LEED AP, Trautman’s Vice President and Director of Architecture. “Now, we are using our skills for ourselves.”

“We are gaining real-life experience as a building owner and developer for this venture, experiencing empathy firsthand for decisions regarding budget and priorities that we usually ask clients to make,” adds Rider. “This problem solving is only helping us grow into this area and we look forward to continuing to help Buffalo grow in the future.”

