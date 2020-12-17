BAM! Buffalo Art Movement Gallery Opening

Buffalo Art Movement (BAM!) is opening an exhibition space and art incubator at 255 Great Arrow Avenue, Suite 200 on December 18. Not only is this exciting news for the building, it’s also great news for Buffalo.

Along with a new space dedicated to the arts, BAM!’s founder, Francisco J Hernandez-Illizaliturri (Paco), has assembled an impressive culturally-adept team that includes writers, artists, marketing gurus, digital strategists, curators, photographers, and exhibition experts.

What we’re looking at here is akin to the formation of some of Buffalo’s other storied and accomplished art centers that have been able to drive the art conversations forward and outward.

Aside from being an art aficionado, Hernandez-Illizaliturri – Chief of the Lymphoma Section and Professor of Oncology at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center – has also served at the Burchfield Penney Art Center as a member of the board of trustees. Now, he’s ready to embark upon a passion play that will elevate Buffalo’s already expansive art scene.

“We wanted to create an exhibition space that supports local artists and encourages collaboration among patrons, students, galleries, art institutions and our community,” said Hernandez-Illizaliturri. “Buffalo has some great artists and they deserve to be seen and celebrated in an environment that is free of any biases.”

BAM! will open with three exhibitions. Artists include Niagara Falls native Fritz Proctor, whose collective works – titled “Upon the Cave” – explore the relationship (and intimacy) between nature, self, and family, during a time of duress (the pandemic), and how these preternatural times have left people to reflect upon what is means to be human, and how the fundamental concept of ‘shelter’ has taken on a new meaning.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is something that everyone can relate to and everyone was impacted by,” said Proctor. “ For the first time in many people’s lives, they felt a need for shelter.”

Prolific Buffalo artist Peter Fowler will also be exhibiting his works. Fowler has been a staple in the local art scene – his oil paintings (landscapes, café scenes, and imaginary figures) are hung in countless galleries, offices, restaurants, and cafés throughout WNY. Fowler’s ability to “let the paint speak,” has resulted in his ability to capture the heart and soul of Buffalo for decades.

Rich Tomasello’s “Breathe 3” will be on display as a part of our opening exhibition “Art as a Political Weapon,” along with Chuck Tingley, Craig Larotonda, and Jonathan Stafford.

The new BAM! exhibition space and art incubator is dedicated to emerging and established artists, and is in place to “encourage collaboration among patrons, students, art institutions, and the community.”

Buffalo Art Movement (BAM!) is set to open at 255 Great Arrow Avenue, Suite 200 this Friday, December 18.

Learn more about the opening exhibits

Call for artists

Visit the gallery

See Facebook event