A Visit to the Chandler Street Pool Club and Food E Farmers Market

Chandler Street has come a long way in a relatively short period of time, and the momentum continues with a couple of notable achievements. First, the new Tappo Pool Club grounds have now been landscaped, just in time before the snow fell. Developer Rocco Termini says that the project is on schedule, and the first phase of the project (the pool and the grounds) is pretty much complete at this point.

Looking at the pool landscape, it’s easy to see that the project has unfolded nicely. While the pool is not as large as some expected, the expansive tiered terraces and patios have now become the focal point. This is where guests will be able to dine, drink, enjoy the sun, and take a dip.

Back in September, I posted that the neighboring building (see photo above) will boast:

“A 150-seat rooftop restaurant that will be built on top of an existing concrete block building. The ‘casual healthy’ restaurant will overlook the pool club. There will also be two bars – one up on the roof, and one down by the pool.”

Along with the pool club reaching completion, the Chandelrville Sunday Market is hitting some exciting strides. I stopped by last weekend and was pleasantly surprised at how far it has come. There were a number of new outdoor vendors set up, and there were also plenty of indoor market elements inside “Food E – The Kitchens on Chandler Street,” Waxlight Bar à Vin, among others that I have talked about previously.

A good number of people could be seen milling about, supporting the marketeers and enjoying the food (including breakfast sandwiches and flatbread pizzas) and drinks (including hot cocoa and Tom & Jerrys). And that’s just the start – there’s a well-rounded selection of offerings that will appeal to a variety of tastes and preferences, as you can see in the photos below).

The market is located at 27 and 37 Chandler Street, in the rear, along with off street parking.

For more information, tune into Facebook. Also find Food E Kitchens on Facebook.

In coming weeks, we will be discussing and spotlighting a number of other new advancements in Chandlerville, all of which are going a long way towards establishing a vibrant mixed use district that will one day complement other thriving commercial districts in Buffalo.