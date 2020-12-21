A poem about the Bills’ 25 year journey to another AFC East Division title

Author: Eddie Gomez
While watching the Buffalo Bills wrap up their first AFC East Division title in 25 years Saturday night, I was moved to reflect on the long journey that got us here… all the failures, the hopes, the frustration. I thought about the rebuilding seasons that we knew we’d be terrible that built up to the inevitable next rebuilding period. I thought about how spoiled we were with the great Bills teams of the late 80s that lasted almost a decade. It was so rough for BillsMafia, especially when the ultimate NFL dynasty resided in our very division. Having to watch them not only destroy us almost every time out but also win title after title was surreal. As the game progressed and the Bills’ lead grew, I thought more and more about this long journey and the words came pouring out.
“25 Years” by Eddie Gomez
Do you remember where you were?
The last time we won the East…
if you were around back then
I bet your memory has doubts
Because nobody knew we were about
to enter this extended drought
We spoil so easy
25 years ago I was probably in front of my TV
probably having a few
watching us do what we always do
win consistently
Now I feel overcome
as I look back so distantly
Something other cities take for granted
we never see
It was taken from us by a combination of
Father Time and a mean old Grinch named Brady
And we know father time is undefeated
but damn
the other guy nearly was too
it wasn’t fair
it wasn’t right
The top of the mountain was always occupied
by a New England tyrant
no matter what we tried
Big signings
splashy hires
trading up in the draft
left so much to be desired
Every quarterback of the future
didn’t really have one
lacked the potency of the K-Gun
Even when one of them had some good games
success could not be sustained
We put our hopes in established names
young prodigies
and every big change
ended up the same
Losing streaks
high picks that conflicted with our ambitions
because of the same bad luck
and worse decisions
To say patience ran thin
is an understatement
when your team perpetually lived in the basement
Sportstalk became therapy
every Monday
after Sunday came up empty
The refrain in Buffalo became
There’s always next year!
No games in January
but there was plenty of beer
plenty of pizza
plenty of wings
we became fat with the disappointments of our team
we became sad seeing others wear rings
some even had more
than they could fit on one hand!
and almost no one knew what it was like
to be a Buffalo Bills fan
A few years back
we welcomed another new coach
another new GM
would they be any better than…
this ridiculously long list of failed people
with lofty goals
who just fell in the hole we’ve been digging deeper
fans were naturally untrusting
we needed a re-boot
not another sad sequel
Guys we liked were shipped out
but I couldn’t understand what the concern was about
We were moving high priced guys
who never helped us win
let someone else pay them
all this waiting for that 90’s feeling again
Sometimes it seemed hopeless
useless
They’d say trust the process
was that just a new way
of making excuses?
something WAS different
did we get it right?
It was hard for us to see it
perennial losing tends to make it hard to believe it
even when we got in during coach’s 1st year
we said
we’re just happy to be here!
No one thought we were elite
in fact we only scored 3
took a quick seat
drafted another young QB
hope this one works out better
than EJ, Trent and JP
1st year I wasn’t sure
I hope he can improve his accuracy
But these guys put in work
added some studs to build the foundation
Now I’m trying not to smirk
at Patriot Nation
I’m trying to keep some perspective
They just held us down for so long
I can’t help but feeling festive
The excitement for this city is long overdue
we finally have something to look forward to… other than next fall
I’m not saying we’re gonna win it all
But we keep winning
I’m trying not to get too high
because it’s just the beginning
but we’re donating like there’s no tomorrow
talking about re-naming streets
sticking around a few more weeks
Draft?
What draft?
The Bills are on the war path
and BillsMafia are losing our minds
I couldn’t stop smiling if I tried.
The joy of the moment makes 25 years
just a little easier to forget
But the reality is
we haven’t won anything yet…
except the division
and I can’t help it
For the first time in 25 years
we have arrived
we have risen
I know its almost New Years
but it still feels like Thanksgiving
I know the ride isn’t over
I know there is still so much to do
But I also know for right now…
Buffalo
Our Bills
Billsmafia
This one’s for you!