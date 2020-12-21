A poem about the Bills’ 25 year journey to another AFC East Division title

Author: Eddie Gomez

While watching the Buffalo Bills wrap up their first AFC East Division title in 25 years Saturday night, I was moved to reflect on the long journey that got us here… all the failures, the hopes, the frustration. I thought about the rebuilding seasons that we knew we’d be terrible that built up to the inevitable next rebuilding period. I thought about how spoiled we were with the great Bills teams of the late 80s that lasted almost a decade. It was so rough for BillsMafia, especially when the ultimate NFL dynasty resided in our very division. Having to watch them not only destroy us almost every time out but also win title after title was surreal. As the game progressed and the Bills’ lead grew, I thought more and more about this long journey and the words came pouring out.

“25 Years” by Eddie Gomez

Do you remember where you were?

The last time we won the East…

if you were around back then

I bet your memory has doubts

Because nobody knew we were about

to enter this extended drought

We spoil so easy

25 years ago I was probably in front of my TV

probably having a few

watching us do what we always do

win consistently

Now I feel overcome

as I look back so distantly

Something other cities take for granted

we never see

It was taken from us by a combination of

Father Time and a mean old Grinch named Brady

And we know father time is undefeated

but damn

the other guy nearly was too

it wasn’t fair

it wasn’t right

The top of the mountain was always occupied

by a New England tyrant

no matter what we tried

Big signings

splashy hires

trading up in the draft

left so much to be desired

Every quarterback of the future

didn’t really have one

lacked the potency of the K-Gun

Even when one of them had some good games

success could not be sustained

We put our hopes in established names

young prodigies

and every big change

ended up the same

Losing streaks

high picks that conflicted with our ambitions

because of the same bad luck

and worse decisions

To say patience ran thin

is an understatement

when your team perpetually lived in the basement

Sportstalk became therapy

every Monday

after Sunday came up empty

The refrain in Buffalo became

There’s always next year!

No games in January

but there was plenty of beer

plenty of pizza

plenty of wings

we became fat with the disappointments of our team

we became sad seeing others wear rings

some even had more

than they could fit on one hand!

and almost no one knew what it was like

to be a Buffalo Bills fan

A few years back

we welcomed another new coach

another new GM

would they be any better than…

this ridiculously long list of failed people

with lofty goals

who just fell in the hole we’ve been digging deeper

fans were naturally untrusting

we needed a re-boot

not another sad sequel

Guys we liked were shipped out

but I couldn’t understand what the concern was about

We were moving high priced guys

who never helped us win

let someone else pay them

all this waiting for that 90’s feeling again

Sometimes it seemed hopeless

useless

They’d say trust the process

was that just a new way

of making excuses?

something WAS different

did we get it right?

It was hard for us to see it

perennial losing tends to make it hard to believe it

even when we got in during coach’s 1st year

we said

we’re just happy to be here!

No one thought we were elite

in fact we only scored 3

took a quick seat

drafted another young QB

hope this one works out better

than EJ, Trent and JP

1st year I wasn’t sure

I hope he can improve his accuracy

But these guys put in work

added some studs to build the foundation

Now I’m trying not to smirk

at Patriot Nation

I’m trying to keep some perspective

They just held us down for so long

I can’t help but feeling festive

The excitement for this city is long overdue

we finally have something to look forward to… other than next fall

I’m not saying we’re gonna win it all

But we keep winning

I’m trying not to get too high

because it’s just the beginning

but we’re donating like there’s no tomorrow

talking about re-naming streets

sticking around a few more weeks

Draft?

What draft?

The Bills are on the war path

and BillsMafia are losing our minds

I couldn’t stop smiling if I tried.

The joy of the moment makes 25 years

just a little easier to forget

But the reality is

we haven’t won anything yet…

except the division

and I can’t help it

For the first time in 25 years

we have arrived

we have risen

I know its almost New Years

but it still feels like Thanksgiving

I know the ride isn’t over

I know there is still so much to do

But I also know for right now…

Buffalo

Our Bills

Billsmafia

This one’s for you!