Located in the Prospect Hill Historic District, this all-brick townhome which was constructed in 1989 is located at 748 Columbus Parkway. A rare opportunity, as years, if not decades could pass before another home like this will come available.

This two bedroom, two and half bath is close to downtown, the 190, Peace Bridge, D’Youville College, Elmwood Village, Allentown, and more… Conveniently located, low maintenance, and low annual maintenance fee for snow removal and landscaping.

The brick townhome includes a 2-car garage that connects directly to the private backyard patio. The fully renovated kitchen includes shaker cabinets, high grade granite countertops, over sink lighting, sink to ceiling backsplash, crown molding, and stainless-steel appliances which are negotiable.

Each of the two bedrooms upstairs have a full ensuite bathroom as well as a finished basement.

CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR

If you are looking for a new home then look no further than this property. Open house is this Saturday, December 5 from 11am-2pm. For more information about the property or to set up an appointment to view, contact Vincent Ciffa at 716- 471-0020.

OPEN HOUSE

Saturday, December 5, 2020 | 11:00 a.m. – 2 p.m.

748 Columbus Parkway, Buffalo NY 14213

$279,000

1,200 square foot

2 bedroom 2.5 baths

all brick | two car garage | enclosed patio

recently renovated | finished basement

CONTACT:

Vincent Ciffa

NYS Licensed Realtor, WNY Metro Roberts Realty

716- 471-0020

Brandon Kmiotek

NYS Licensed Realtor, WNY Metro Roberts Realty

716-473-9000



