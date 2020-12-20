Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

2020 Vision – Women Artists in Western NY

Every holiday season, we encourage readers to consider purchasing artwork as gifts for their loved ones. In 2020, this consideration is more important than ever, because artists, like most everyone else, are feeling the financial pains brought about by the pandemic.

Back in February of 2020, the Castellani Art Museum presented a sensational exhibition featuring the works of 185 women artists from all over WNY. Unfortunately, the celebrated undertaking was cut short due to COVID. But that did not deter curators from forging ahead. 

Now, 140 of these artists (and their works) are being showcased in a virtual manner, with the intention of giving the artists an opportunity to sell their original pieces.

Prices and artist contacts are listed in the video below, starting at time mark 2.00.

