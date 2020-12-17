2020 Giving Guide | Zawadi Books

The 2020 Giving Guide is a unique blend of independently owned and operated businesses in a variety of industries, such as retail, food, dining, arts, non-profit, and more, all designed to encourage WNY residents to #shoplocal. Sponsored by Visit Buffalo Niagara and Erie County, the 2020 guide includes 25 locally-owned and operated businesses throughout the region. Click here to view the 2020 Giving Guide.

To say that 2020 has been a long year would be an understatement. We learned a lot about who we are, not just as individuals, but as a country as well. We have seen that we still have a long way to go as a nation. We need to do better and start to listen to the better angels of our nature. I love to read. Reading not only takes me to places that I might otherwise not visit, but also gives me insight into issues that I might not normally understand. As an adult who has not been in school for several years, I make it a point to educate myself on a variety of issues. My significant other is both an immigrant and a person of color, so one thing I have tried to do is understand things from his point of view, because there is a lot that I either don’t know or understand.

Located in the Maston District, Zawadi Books is a bookstore that specializes in books and materials that are by and about people of African descent. Their store holds author readings, book discussions, a Reading Room, and houses a storytelling resource center. They offer books in a wide variety of genres, from fiction authors like Octavia Butler and Candice Carty-Williams to current events and social issues by authors like the great Ta-Nehisi Coates and Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche, they have something for everyone. If you aren’t sure what book would me the perfect gift for that special friend or family member, their friendly and knowledgeable staff will happily assist you in finding the perfect book.

2020 has ravaged businesses and it’s become more important than ever to not just support local businesses but also local businesses owned by people of color. Black owned businesses are closing at twice the rate of other businesses. Supporting Zawadi Books will ensure that this treasured bookstore will be around for years to come!

1382 Jefferson Ave, Buffalo, NY, 14208

716-903-6740

Hours: Mon, Tues, Thurs, Sun: Closed, Wed, Fri-Sat: 12pm-4pm

Facebook | Instagram

VISIT BUFFALO NIAGARA

This season we challenge WNY to shop and dine local, and help preserve all the businesses that make Erie County and WNY a unique and diverse place to live. While shopping, feel free to snap a photo of the shop, location, products, or yourself and use the tags, #shop716challenge | #dine716challenge

The Erie County Business Task Force recently launched the Shop716 card, an electronic gift card which can be used at any participating store or restaurant. To purchase an egift card and to check out participating locations, visit their website.