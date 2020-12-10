2020 Giving Guide | What’s Pop’In

The 2020 Giving Guide is a unique blend of independently owned and operated businesses in a variety of industries, such as retail, food, dining, arts, non-profit, and more, all designed to encourage WNY residents to #shoplocal. Sponsored by Visit Buffalo Niagara and Erie County, the 2020 guide includes 25 locally-owned and operated businesses throughout the region. Click here to view the 2020 Giving Guide.

Corn is one of the oldest domesticated crops, dating back about 10,000 years in Mexico. The first known discovery of popcorn dates back to about 3600 BCE but archeologists suspect that it could be even older. Along the way it became America’s favorite snack to enjoy while taking in a movie. Dripping with buttery goodness, it is the number one selling snack at theaters. But what if we told you popcorn could be so much more? What’s Pop-in Gourmet Popcorn has taken the tabula rasa of the humble popped corn and made it into something that will tantalize your taste buds.

Located on West Ferry, David Whalen had taken popcorn and elevated it. They offer a variety of sweet, savory and spicy flavors. They make a variety of flavors so that everyone has a bag they can call their own and join the party. Stop by to sample their flavors, pick up some bags, and meet the team! Flavors include kettle corn, cheddar, Buffalo Wing, white chocolate raspberry, salted caramel, and their special Queen City mix; whether you like your popcorn sweet or savory, they have a flavor for everyone. They also host private gourmet dinners at their location, so be on the lookout for their special menus appearing once a month! If you can’t make it to the store, they deliver! They are all about creating those moments where you can get together with the people you love to find out what’s pop-in with them.

418 W Ferry Street | Buffalo, NY 14213

716-597-8129

Hours: Sun-Thurs: Closed, Fri-Sat: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Website | Facebook | Instagram

