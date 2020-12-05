2020 Giving Guide | Waxlight Bar A Vin

The 2020 Giving Guide is a unique blend of independently owned and operated businesses in a variety of industries, such as retail, food, dining, arts, non-profit, and more, all designed to encourage WNY residents to #shoplocal. Sponsored by Visit Buffalo Niagara and Erie County, the 2020 guide includes 25 locally-owned and operated businesses throughout the region. Click here to view the 2020 Giving Guide.

Wine brightens the life and thinking of anyone. – Thomas Jefferson

I love relaxing at night with a nice glass of wine and a book. It helps me unwind from the events of the day. Whenever my partner and I go out to eat, we almost always get a glass to go with the meal. I will be the first to admit, I don’t know much about wine but I know what I like. I prefer wines on the sweeter side, but I also love it when the wine goes perfectly with the meal.

Waxlight Bar A Vin is unrivaled when it comes to wines. Their menu is centered around pairing each dish with the perfect glass of wine. Their menu changes weekly featuring a variety of different dishes. They’re led by a team of owner-operator sommeliers and chefs who have dedicated their lives to creating food and drink experiences. They offer a wide selection of spirits, wine, and beer and an ever-changing menu of craveable, technique-driven dishes you won’t find anywhere else. Chef Edward Forster has been a student of cookery since the age of 16. He trained and worked in London, Philadelphia, Chicago, and his hometown of Buffalo. After leading kitchens of renowned chefs Graham Elliot, Georges Perrier, Paul Kahan, and Mike Andrezejewski, Forster is ecstatic to show you his take on high impact flavor combinations and unique ingredient based dishes.

In addition to its restaurant offerings, Waxlight Bar A Vin is offering brunch as well as takeout that includes drinks, snacks and a four course meal. They are extremely active on social media, posting their weekly menu as well as other things they are offering. Their gift cards make the perfect gift for that wine connoisseur in your life.

27 Chandler Street | Buffalo, NY 14207

Hours: Sun-Mon: Closed, Tues-Sat: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Website | Facebook | Instagram

VISIT BUFFALO NIAGARA

This season we challenge WNY to shop and dine local, and help preserve all the businesses that make Erie County and WNY a unique and diverse place to live. While shopping, feel free to snap a photo of the shop, location, products, or yourself and use the tags, #shop716challenge | #dine716challenge

The Erie County Business Task Force recently launched the Shop716 card, an electronic gift card which can be used at any participating store or restaurant. Buy before December 12, and get a BOGO deal where when you buy (1) $25 egift card or more, you get (1) $25 FREE egift card. To purchase an egift card and to check out participating locations, visit their website.