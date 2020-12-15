2020 Giving Guide | Village ARTisans

The 2020 Giving Guide is a unique blend of independently owned and operated businesses in a variety of industries, such as retail, food, dining, arts, non-profit, and more, all designed to encourage WNY residents to #shoplocal. Sponsored by Visit Buffalo Niagara and Erie County, the 2020 guide includes 25 locally-owned and operated businesses throughout the region. Click here to view the 2020 Giving Guide.

We are all looking for the unique gift this time of year, that one gift that is going to be treasured for years to come. A recent Saturday Night Live sketch, involving a Lexus purchase, had me in stitches, because it really speaks volumes about such ostentatious gifts…also, it’s kind of how I pictured this happening for years. Large gifts like this are great, I suppose, if you have that kind of money. For me, I like to take my time Christmas shopping, I want to give that special person in my life something that will show how much they mean to me.

Village ARTisans, located in the heart of Williamsville, is always one of the places I shop when looking for something special. Village Artisans features the work of over 100 talented local artists and craftspeople. They carry a large selection of Buffalo gift items- all handmade locally; From classic to whimsical creations: Jewelry, Accessories, Home Decor, Photography, Greeting Cards, Note-cards, Baby Gifts, Soaps and so much more! They specialize in personalized gifts- Birthday wine glasses, custom designed jewelry and baby items. Unique gifts for everyone on your list- including yourself!

Every year, right around this time, to help local shoppers complete their holiday shopping, Village ARTisans features one of their products during their “12 Days of Christmas Holiday Countdown.” This year, on their first day, they have featured a handcrafted Buffalo themed cutting board, a perfect gift for the home chef in your life. Be sure to follow their Facebook and Instagram pages to see what product they unveil daily. Shopping at Village ARTisans is a great way to support local artists and craftspeople and ensures that they can continue to produce unique and beautiful items, while supporting the local economy. Not sure what to get, gift cards are always a great alternative.

5560 Main Street, Williamsville, NY 14221

716-633-2384

Hours: Sun: Closed, Mon-Wed 11am – 5pm, Thurs: 11am-8pm, Fri 11am – 5pm, Sat 10am-5pm

Website | Facebook | Instagram

VISIT BUFFALO NIAGARA

This season we challenge WNY to shop and dine local, and help preserve all the businesses that make Erie County and WNY a unique and diverse place to live. While shopping, feel free to snap a photo of the shop, location, products, or yourself and use the tags, #shop716challenge | #dine716challenge

The Erie County Business Task Force recently launched the Shop716 card, an electronic gift card which can be used at any participating store or restaurant. To purchase an egift card and to check out participating locations, visit their website.