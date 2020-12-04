2020 Giving Guide | Tara Gift Shop

The 2020 Giving Guide is a unique blend of independently owned and operated businesses in a variety of industries, such as retail, food, dining, arts, non-profit, and more, all designed to encourage WNY residents to #shoplocal. Sponsored by Visit Buffalo Niagara and Erie County, the 2020 guide includes 25 locally-owned and operated businesses throughout the region. Click here to view the 2020 Giving Guide.

Buffalo is such a diverse city, where people from all over the world have settled. Each culture has brought with it its food, traditions and cultures. One such population to call Buffalo home are those of Irish descent. One boutique shop in South Buffalo offers all things Irish.

Tara Gift Shoppe , WNY’s Original Irish Import shop, is located in the Irish Heritage District of South Buffalo. Founded in 1980, and named after the Hill of Tara, the store opened to provide the community with a selection of Irish goods. It has doubled its retail floor space since its beginning. The shop draws customers from across the country as they stop in to reminisce or check out the “old neighborhood”. Their friendly and knowledgeable staff make the customer feel as though they were family. Their website will provide their customers a way to reach us when a visit is not possible.

Owned by Mary Heneghan whose father was from Kilmihil, Co. Clare and her husband Tom of Kilmaine, Co. Mayo; Tara is staffed by family and friends, the shoppe provides the community with a checkpoint for all things Irish. From concert information to hiring a piper, the answer can usually be found at the Tara Gift Shoppe.

Their inventory includes the finest Ireland offers: Belleek, Royal Tara, Condron Knitwear, Solvar, O’Connor, Fado and Shanore jewelry, knitwear for adults as well as children, collectibles, music and so much more. If you are looking for a unique piece of jewelry for that special someone, Tara is aworth a look. They also have a selection of clothing for all occasions, including knit-wear that is sure to keep you warm during our cold winter months. If you are looking for something special to give during the holidays, look no further than Tara Gift Shoppe.

250 Abbott Road | Buffalo, NY 14220

716-825-6700

Hours: Sun – Tues closed, Wed: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Thurs – Sat: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Website | Facebook | Instagram

VISIT BUFFALO NIAGARA

This season we challenge WNY to shop and dine local, and help preserve all the businesses that make Erie County and WNY a unique and diverse place to live. While shopping, feel free to snap a photo of the shop, location, products, or yourself and use the tags, #shop716challenge | #dine716challenge

The Erie County Business Task Force recently launched the Shop716 card, an electronic gift card which can be used at any participating store or restaurant. Buy before December 12, and get a BOGO deal where when you buy (1) $25 egift card or more, you get (1) $25 FREE egift card. To purchase an egift card and to check out participating locations, visit their website.