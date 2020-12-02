2020 Giving Guide | Revolver Records

The 2020 Giving Guide is a unique blend of independently owned and operated businesses in a variety of industries, such as retail, food, dining, arts, non-profit, and more, all designed to encourage WNY residents to #shoplocal. Sponsored by Visit Buffalo Niagara and Erie County, the 2020 guide includes 25 locally-owned and operated businesses throughout the region. Click here to view the 2020 Giving Guide.

When I hear music, I fear no danger. I am invulnerable. I see no foe. I am related to the earliest of times, and to the latest. – Henry David Thoreau

It may sound a little cheesy, but music really does provide the soundtrack to our lives. We all have our favorite songs and artists and it’s those things that get through the best of times and the worst times. 2020 has seen us all of face challenges that we never expected, but thankfully we had music to make it a little easier.

Having just celebrated their 5 year anniversary, Revolver Records has Buffalo’s Largest selection of new & quality used vinyl records. They specialize in Rock n Roll, Jazz, Soul, Blues, Indie Rock, Metal, Hip Hop, Punk, International, Disco, Country, Psych, Folk, Movie Soundtracks, Classical & More! Regardless of your tastes, they have a huge selection at their locations in Elmwood Village and North Buffalo.

If you can’t get to one of their convenient locations, you can also shop online and choose to pick it up, have it shipped, and if you live within 5 miles even have it delivered! Additionally they offer a selection of branded apparel and gift certificates. At Revolver Records, you’re sure to find the perfect gift!

831 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14222

1451 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14216

716-213-7604

Hours: Sun-Thurs: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Fri-Sat: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Website | Facebook | Instagram

