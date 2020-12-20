2020 Giving Guide | Rejuvinex Spa

The 2020 Giving Guide is a unique blend of independently owned and operated businesses in a variety of industries, such as retail, food, dining, arts, non-profit, and more, all designed to encourage WNY residents to #shoplocal. Sponsored by Visit Buffalo Niagara and Erie County, the 2020 guide includes 25 locally-owned and operated businesses throughout the region. Click here to view the 2020 Giving Guide.

One of the biggest lessons that 2020 and this pandemic has taught us, is that self-care is important. Whether it’s mental health or physical health it’s all important. We need to take the time in our day to make sure we are eating right, exercising and doing everything we can to stay healthy. Sometimes that includes pampering ourselves.

Located in Kenmore, Rejuvinex Spa is the ultimate place to relax, restore and rebuild. They feature a wide variety of spa treatments including Pedicures, Manicures, Facial Treatments, and Massage Therapy. Alicia Montalvo, born and raised in Western New York, is an entrepreneur in the health and beauty industry and a mom of two wonderful children. She is the founder and owner of Rejuvinex Spa in Kenmore, New York. She has been a professional in the beauty industry for over a decade, striving to always bring quality, cutting edge and personalized services to clients; ultimately helping people to feel their best.

Why not treat yourself to a spa day at Rejuvinex Spa. Give them a call and set up an appointment for any one or more of their services and your will walk out feeling refreshed and ready to take on the holidays. A gift certificate from Rejuvinex Spa is the perfect gift to pamper your loved ones this holiday season.

Rejuvinex Spa

2750 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217

716-877-2220

Hours: Mon-Fri 9am-9pm, Sat 8am-6pm, Sun: Closed

Website | Facebook | Instagram

