2020 Giving Guide | Molly + Kate

The 2020 Giving Guide is a unique blend of independently owned and operated businesses in a variety of industries, such as retail, food, dining, arts, non-profit, and more, all designed to encourage WNY residents to #shoplocal. Sponsored by Visit Buffalo Niagara and Erie County, the 2020 guide includes 25 locally-owned and operated businesses throughout the region. Click here to view the 2020 Giving Guide.

One of the great things about shopping local is you find things that are different and help us express our individuality. Local stores and boutiques not only offer one of a kind goods but oftentimes give back to the community of which they are a part of. Molly + Kate is one such store. This year on Black Friday Molly + Kate donated 10% of their sales to adopt a local family in need. Their customers stepped up in a big way expressing interest in helping out and so they donated enough money to help ten families in need this holiday season.

Located in Hamburg and owned by sisters Molly Swowinski and Kate Violante, Molly + Kate features fashion and home decor. They’ve traveled all over to hand select items that will appeal to all walks of life. In addition to their large selection of clothing, accessories and jewelry, Molly + Kate offers a large selection of home decor items that are sure to enhance your home. They also offer a selection of Buffalo themed clothing and accessories.

Can’t make it to their shop? No problem! They have a great website and if something isn’t in stock, you can request to be emailed when they restock. They offer free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Whether you’re looking to spruce up your look or the perfect gift, Molly + Kate is sure to impress.

Be sure to check out their website and social media pages for all the unique holiday and Buffalo related merchandise guaranteed to spruce up your home. Gift cards also make great stocking stuffers!

35 Main Street | Hamburg, NY 14075

716-926-9200

Hours: Sun/Mon: Closed, Tues-Sat: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Website | Facebook | Instagram

VISIT BUFFALO NIAGARA

This season we challenge WNY to shop and dine local, and help preserve all the businesses that make Erie County and WNY a unique and diverse place to live. While shopping, feel free to snap a photo of the shop, location, products, or yourself and use the tags, #shop716challenge | #dine716challenge

The Erie County Business Task Force recently launched the Shop716 card, an electronic gift card which can be used at any participating store or restaurant. Buy before December 12, and get a BOGO deal where when you buy (1) $25 egift card or more, you get (1) $25 FREE egift card. To purchase an egift card and to check out participating locations, visit their website.