2020 Giving Guide | Marienthal Country Inn

I love to travel and miss it. I have a wanderlust that has allowed me to explore some of what this country has to offer as well as places like China, Spain and Germany. 2020 and the pandemic have all but killed any travel plans that I have had for the foreseeable future but that doesn’t mean we still can’t escape. One of the reasons we take vacations is to replenish our minds and bodies. Just because our travel options are limited, it doesn’t mean we can’t escape for a night or even a weekend.

Marienthal County Inn, located in beautiful Eden, NY has everything you need to make that escape a reality. Owners Vinnie and Louise purchased the property, formally St. Mary’s Church, in 2007, and renovated it, opening in 2008. They started with the rectory, transforming it into an artisan inn, with the convent following, culminating with the former church being converted into a beautiful banquet hall in 2012. You’ll find comfort in their rooms and can make an appointment with their spa to help you feel rejuvenated. Each room has its own personality—from the platform beds that were constructed with the wood of the old church pews, the sink top that was crafted from stone found on the property, the whole body spa showers, and the original wallpaper that has been saved.

In addition to its beautiful rooms and banquet hall, Marienthal Country Inn offers a delicious brunch menu on Saturdays. Using local produce, eggs & meats, Louise creates a brunch menu with such delights as breakfast sausage streusel and bread pudding. They have had to shift their brunch offerings to pick up only, but with an ever changing menu (see Facebook page for their weekly menu). If you are looking for a place to host your wedding or other celebration in 2021, they can accommodate you with their banquet hall. Relax by taking a morning ride on their bicycle built for two, or a walk in the countryside to visit our local waterfalls or rustic covered bridge.

If you are looking to escape for a night or even a couple days with your loved one, booking a stay at Marienthal Country Inn is the perfect solution. Surprise him or her this holiday season with a trip to Marienthal Country Inn.

