2020 Giving Guide | Ristorante Lombardo

Life is a combination of magic and pasta. -Federico Fellini

Everyone loves Italian food. Whether it’s a delicious chicken Marsala, veal parmigiana, lasagna, grilled branzino or a humble plate of spaghetti. When done right, Italian food warms our bellies and feeds our souls. Ristorante Lombardo not only does it right, but does it in an elegant way that’s perfect for celebrating special occasions or just a night out with family and friends and has been for 45 years.

In the spring of 1975, at the age of 21, Thomas J. Lombardo Jr. opened the doors of what was then known simply as Lombardo’s with his Father Thomas J. Lombardo Sr. Tom Jr. and his father, quickly established the restaurant as a local watering hole and a place for great Italian-American fare that featured well known, albeit ubiquitous, dishes such as stuffed shells and meatballs. Starting in the 90’s, Tom and his wife Donna began what would become a lifetime of regular trips to Italy, finding inspiration that has spurred the evolution of Ristorante Lombardo into the restaurant you see today. Tom continues to stay very active in the Western New York community, working with various charities and organizations to strengthen the region and the communities we live in, including Dining Out for Life and Hospice’s “A Dinner to Remember.”

Ristorante Lombardo offers a great selection of Italian food, from their wood fired pizzas and antipasti, like seared scallops and calamari, to their pasti like rigatoni and tagliatelle bolognese, to their braised short ribs and branzino and desserts like tiramisu. By the time your meal has ended, you’ll feel like you’ve eaten a traditional Italian meal in one of Italy’s fine dining hotspots.

COVID restrictions have caused Lombardo’s to adjust. They offer some great options for takeout from their already mouthwatering menu. They also offer Cook At Home Pasta kits with everything you need to make their delicious pasta dishes in the comfort of your home. They are offering discounts on takeout as well as their wine list. If you’d rather wait until things open up again, we strongly recommend buying a gift card, not only will you be helping them get through this, but 30% of all gift card sales will go directly to their laid off staff! We recommend placing an order to take out and snagging a gift card as a gift.

1198 Hertel Ave., Buffalo, NY 14216

716-873-4291

Hours: Sun-Tues: Closed, Wed-Sat: 4:30pm-8:30pm (takeout only)

