2020 Giving Guide | King Condrell’s Candy and Ice Cream

All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt. – Charles Schulz

Everyone loves chocolate. It has come to symbolize an expression of our love. Chocolate gets us through the trying times as well as the good times. Buffalo has some amazing chocolatiers who make some delicious chocolate. For me, there’s nothing better than sponge candy, especially if it’s made with orange chocolate. I’ve always been a sucker for orange chocolate, that little kick of citrus you get really adds to the whole flavor experienced for me, making that sponge candy all the more delicious.

Condrell’s has been offering its delicious goodies from its 2805 Delaware Avenue address since Nick Condrell converted a butcher shop into the candy and ice cream shop back in 1966. He gave the shop his Greek last name, but the story actually starts a little further back. Louis Liakeas, proprietor of the original and beloved Garden of Sweets on William Street, taught the business to his son-in-law, Nick Condrell, who had married Liakeas’s daughter Mary. Condrell, considered by many to be the godfather of Buffalo’s modern-day chocolatiers, opened up a second Garden of Sweets on Bailey Avenue and would come out of retirement in the 1960s to open Condrell’s Candies and Ice Cream Parlor on Delaware Avenue in Kenmore. In 1996, it was purchased by Rich King. Buying Condrell’s, seemed like a natural fit for King, who possessed a desire to marry ice cream to his chocolate and candy offerings. Hesitant to scare away any customers used to the old familiar Condrell’s name, Rich didn’t change it for several years, despite his Grandfather’s protests, but as new candies and sundaes appeared, customers began to ask questions. Rich has never been content with just making the current favorites and is always raising the bar, thinking outside the box, and coming up with new creations.

King Condrell’s offers several options including take out, curbside pickup, online ordering and walkins. They offer a variety of chocolates including sponge candy, foiled candy, melt away fudge, and Christmas suckers. Can’t decide what to get, they offer a variety of holiday themed baskets that are sure to be a hit with your kids or loved ones. If you’re shopping and need a break, King Condrell’s offers a variety of ice cream treats like sundaes, milkshakes and their Super Bowls. Of course their gift certificates, which they offer in $10 increments, make the perfect stock stuffer!

2805 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217

716-877-4485

Hours: Mon: 11am-8pm, Tues-Thurs: 11am-9pm, Fri-Sat: 11am-9:30pm, Sun: 12pm-8:30pm

Website | Facebook | Instagram

