2020 Giving Guide | K Art

There are no rules. That is how art is born, how breakthroughs happen. Go against the rules or ignore the rules. That is what invention is about. – Helen Frankenthaler

Art is everywhere, whether in museums like Albright Knox, murals on the side of buildings, sculptures in our parks or even a drawing from our kids. It is through Art that we are taken on a journey. We get to see how the artist sees the world through their works. One of the most under-represented groups of artists in the country are Native American artists. Buffalo is lucky in that we will soon have a gallery that features the works of Native American artists from all over the country.

Located at 808 Main Street and opening on December 11, owner Dave Kimelberg saw that there wasn’t anything like this anywhere in the country. It will feature a cycle of four exhibitions a year. The first will feature Native American artists that are nationally recognized followed by a show featuring one of the artists from the first exhibition. Their opening on December 11 will be virtual, all are encouraged to join this free event which will feature ten noted Native Artists, two of which are local with the rest from all over the US and Canada. Click here for more information.

The opening will feature ten noted Native Artists, two local the rest from all over the US and Canada. The two local artists are Jay Carrier (Onondaga / Tuscarora, Wolf Clan) and G. Peter Jemison (Seneca, Heron Clan). Jay Carrier is a mixed media artist, painter and sculptor. Carrier depicts landscapes both in the traditional and interior senses and has exhibited in many solo and group exhibitions across North America. G. Peter Jemison is a classically trained painter, who is known for his award winning paintings, prints, drawings and films, which embody the belief that every living thing and every part of creation contains a spiritual force.

All Art will be available for purchase so if you are looking for that unique gift that friends and family will treasure, K Art is worth checking out.

808 Main Street

Buffalo, NY 14202

716-768-3633

Website | Facebook | Instagram | Artsy

