2020 Giving Guide | Fitz Books and Waffles

The 2020 Giving Guide is a unique blend of independently owned and operated businesses in a variety of industries, such as retail, food, dining, arts, non-profit, and more, all designed to encourage WNY residents to #shoplocal. Sponsored by Visit Buffalo Niagara and Erie County, the 2020 guide includes 25 locally-owned and operated businesses throughout the region. Click here to view the 2020 Giving Guide.

If you only read the books that everyone else is reading, you can only think what everyone else is thinking. – Haruki Murakami

One of the things I love most when the weather turns cold in our area is wrapping myself in an afghan, that my mother crocheted, grabbing a glass of wine, and curling up with a good book. My tastes run the gamut from popular best sellers that everyone reads, like Dan Brown, to books about history or anthropology. I also love exploring independent bookstores. I always find something that I would never find at one of the larger retailers. More than anything, I love exploring those bookstores that sell a mix of new and used books. Fitz Books and Waffles checks off all the boxes for me.

Fitz Books and Waffles opened at their temporary location on Elliott this past October. Selling both new and used books, with a focus on contemporary fiction, art, and social movements, they have something to offer everyone. One of the reasons they focus on these genres is they are drawn to books that reveal hidden histories and motivate us to be agents of change. Owner Aaron Bartley started Fitz Books as an online store but with his success, has finally been able to open a store front. Along with books, Bartley will also be selling some mid-century modern furniture (in the back). Once they move to their permanent location in Allentown, they will open the cafe, which, as you guessed, will sell waffles. They also feature local artists and are currently selling holiday art cards by local artist Kayla Kegler, that make a great addition to any books you might be giving as gifts.

Small and independent bookstores were already in danger prior to the pandemic so it’s become increasingly important to support them. One of the great things about Fitz Books and Waffles is if they don’t have a book, they can help you track it down and order it. We highly recommend checking out Fitz Books if you’re looking for the perfect gift for that bibliophile in your life.

433 Ellicott Street | Buffalo, NY 14203

Hours: Sun-Mon: Closed, Tues-Fri: 12pm-6pm, Sat: 10am-3pm

Website | Facebook | Instagram

