2020 Giving Guide | Clayton’s Toys

When it comes to our children, we always want to give them the best. We want to give them the tools they will need to succeed but also make sure they have a memorable childhood, one that they can look back upon with fond memories. When I was a child, we would always go to a toy store, if I behaved well at the mall or when running errands. Toy stores, like book stores, are slowly fading away, giving way to the big box stores and online giants and as a result toys have become more standardized. That’s one of the many things that makes Clayton’s Toys unique. It has a selection that you find anywhere else.

Located in Williamsville and founded in 1916, Clayton’s Toys is one of America’s oldest toy stores and one of Buffalo’s oldest stores. At Clayton’s Toys you will find gifts, toys, games, novelties, and nostalgia for children of all ages. They have a vast selection of baby items, children’s books, dolls, stuffed animals and puppets, things to keep busy outside, science kits, art supplies, crafts, puzzles, building toys, trucks, and more! The incredible staff at Clayton’s Toys is here to help you, whether you are looking for that one perfect gift for someone special, or a little something special just for you! They provide a full range of gift giving services, including complimentary gift wrapping, shipping, and even gift selection and party favor services!

They have a great selection of Gund stuffed animals, that any child is sure to treasure. They also carry the classics like Raggedy Ann, Fisher Price’s Pull-A-Tune Xylophone and the Music Box Record Player. If you’re looking for gifts that are fun and educational, Clayton’s Toys has you covered with Grow Your Own Crystal Jewelry, Giant Dinosaur Skeleton Kits and even a chemistry set. If you’re not sure what to get, their knowledgeable and friendly staff will be happy to help you find that perfect gift and if you’re still not sure, they sell gift certificates in a variety of denominations. Make sure to check out Clayton’s Toys to find the perfect gift for your little ones.

5225 Main Street | Williamsville, NY 14221

716-633-1966

Hours: Sun: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mon-Tues: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Wed-Fri: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM, Sat: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Website | Facebook | Instagram

