2020 Giving Guide | Barrel + Brine

Buffalo’s food scene has truly blossomed over the last decade. We have a rich history of immigrant communities growing and as a result, the city is all the better for it. As someone with both Polish and German roots, fermented foods always played a role in our food, especially around the holidays. I remember going to my grandmother’s house before the holidays and helping her make pierogi, filled with potatoes, cheese or sauerkraut or helping my mom make lazy pierogi.

When it comes to fermented foods, no one does it better than Barrel + Brine. RJ and Lindsey Marvin had opened Barrel + Brine back in 2015 at their first location on Carolina Street. They have since moved to their permanent location on Chandler Street. Aside from pickles, Buffalo Barrel + Brine does carry a number of other products including house made kimchi, sauerkraut, pickles, kombucha and so much more.

With the holidays this month, Barrel + Brine offers pickle trays, brine soaked turkey, a holiday brunch kit that you can enjoy at home as well as two different holiday dinner kits consisting of:

HOLIDAY BOX 1

3 Pounds Roast Beef W/ Jus

2 Pounds Smoked Turkey Breast

Roasted & Braised Root Veg

Bacon Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Weck Rolls

Dozen Cookies

HOLIDAY BOX 2

1 Half Oak Smoked Brisket

Roasted & Braised Root Veg

Bacon Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Weck Rolls

Dozen Cookies

They are taking preorders for this and more at their Holiday Market portion of their site. In addition their products can be purchased at Wegmans and Whole Foods. Barrel + Brine’s foods are sure to elevate any dish you plan to serve over the holidays!

155 Chandler St, Buffalo, NY 14207

Hours: Cafe temporarily closed due to COVID

HOLIDAY MARKET HOURS Tues Dec 22 – 12-5pm, Wed Dec 23 – 12-5pm, Thurs Dec 24th – 11am – 2pm

Website | Facebook | Instagram | Holiday Market

