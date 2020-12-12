When we think of the holiday season in Buffalo, it’s hard not thinking about the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site. This local treasure goes the distance each year, with its victorian charm, its festive decorations, and its historic storytelling that projects us back to a simpler time.

To start, by simply visiting this page, anyone can virtually walk the building and visit fascinating interactive exhibits. This virtual project (launched in 2019) is really quite ingenious – it’s akin to being led down a rabbit hole of epic proportions. Earlier today, I virtually toured the building and watched a simulated kinetoscope/movies from the 1901 Pan-Am Expo, browsed political cartoons on the second floor (just walk up the steps), and stepped into the presidential office for a quick look-see. I found that the virtual program was very intuitive, enjoyable on many levels, and ultimately rewarding in ways that I could never have imagined.

Along with the in-depth virtual tour, there are plenty of ways to experience the holidays as they were meant to be celebrated. That’s where the 12 Days of Virtual Victorian Christmas comes into play. This is where visitors can view all of the holiday decorations, including the vintage ornaments and decorated Library Tree. For these seasonal programs, guests are asked to purchase tickets, which helps to support the impressive programming at hand. Programs also include The Great Christmas Songbook, Christmas Crafts, TRivia Nite, Vintage Fashions, Exclusive Tours with the Executive Director, and so much more. These programs can be purchased individually, by bundling your favorites, or with a Holiday Season Pass. The programming is already underway, so get prancing! There are so many brilliant ways to interact with the Site this holiday season, as you will soon find out… and learn.

Click here for ticket details. Also, be sure to check out the daily advent raffle calendar too.