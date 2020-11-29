Warehouse Planned for Dingens Street

Pinto Construction Services is planning an 80,960 square foot warehouse on the site of Tops Markets’ first warehouse. The $3 million building is being constructed on spec without a tenant lined up. Under plans drawn up by Advanced Architecture and Planning, P.C., it will incorporate a pre-engineered fabric roofed structure with metal panel side walls.

Details and site history from the project application:

The property at 132 Dingens Street was the original warehouse for Tops Supermarkets in the 1970’s and 1980’s. During the late 1990’s Tops moved its warehousing operations to Lancaster, and abandoned their operations at the site.

Over time it was leased to various warehousing businesses until the final tenant – a wood pallet warehouse caught fire in the 2000’s. With all the fuel provided by the dried wood pallets, the structure fire was a total loss, and the superstructure burned to the foundation.

The property was then purchased by the current owner who removed all fire debris and cleaned up the site. Over time two new structures were built – an office building, and workshop building used by Pinto Constructions Services, Inc.. The owner seeks to re-develop the foundation of the original warehouse structure as a new warehouse in the project being presented to the City.

The proposed warehouse will be constructed using the original 80,960 square foot foundation as a sub-structure. A new 18″ thick structural slab will be constructed over the existing foundation, and serve as the anchoring point for a new pre-engineered tensile fabric roof structure supported on truss frames approximately 14′-0″ on center. The roof structure will slope from the side walls starting at approximately 24′ above grade, and will slope up at an approximate angle equivalent to a 5:12 pitch. The average height above grade for the roof structure is 55′-4″ as shown on the Exterior Elevations.

The roof fabric meets the requirements for a Class “A” Fire retardant material, and will be white in color. The walls of the truss frames will be clad using pre-finished metal wall siding panels to match the Workshop building on the site.

New access ramps will be constructed on each end of the structure to allow trucks to climb the ramps directly into the building for loading and un-loading. The structure will also be provided with two elevated loading docks at each end to allow for traditional loading dock uses. The building will be largely unheated, and as a result, a dry sprinkler system will be utilized to meet this requirement. The building will be designed as a S-1 Storage Occupancy to meet the requirements for most warehousing storage needs.

The Planning Board will review the project at its meeting tomorrow.

Get Connected: Pinto Construction: 716.825.6666