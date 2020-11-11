On Tuesday, November 17, Be in Buffalo (Invest Buffalo Niagara) will be hosting a Virtual Career Fair, in hopes of opening some career doors to those who have been experiencing difficulty finding work due to the pandemic. The Fair is also intended to help anyone that is looking to relocate to Buffalo.

“We know this is a difficult time for many professionals in the workforce,” said Jenna Kavanaugh, COO, Invest Buffalo Niagara. “But despite the challenges, many local employers are growing and seeking top-notch talent. The Virtual Career Fair is an opportunity to make meaningful connections, interview with recruiters, and potentially land that next gig.”

With enhanced yellow zone restrictions in Erie and Niagara Counties, and news of vaccines being rolled out in coming months, there is a mixed bag of emotions presently. Even when restrictions are lifted, the job market might take a while to catch up, leaving people in the lurch.

Those who have jobs are thankful, and are holding on to them, knowing that the job market is tough. There are plenty of people who are looking for work – people who have been displaced and are seeking ways to make the ends meet. A virtual career fair is welcome news for those who have been frustrated while scouring the job listing sites.

Virtual Be in Buffalo Career Fair | Tuesday, November 17 2020 | 11am-2pm | Register here

Lead image: Photo by Ben White