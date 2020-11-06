Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Video: Blue Moon Masquerade with Squeeze & Thanks

You might remember accordionist Denny Kremblas (Squeeze & Thanks) from this video that we featured back in July. While the cultural community has been laying low due to COVID, a number of artists and musicians got together for a socially distanced Halloween “bash” at Elk Tree Gardens & Castle to blow off some steam.

The result is some awesome modern day accordion performance, along with guest musicians, some fab costumes, in a church setting unlike any other in WNY.

Could there be any better use for Buffalo churches, than to convert them into cultural centers? This conversion to a music-oriented gathering place is a huge win for the city – an achievement that is still flying under the collective radar of its residents.

 

Pairing his filmmaking background with his love for the accordion, Denny & his friends bring you the craziest accordion music videos the internet has ever seen. Blending genres of modern American pop music with a forgotten instrument, we aim to introduce the accordion to new generations through familiar top hits of today.

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

