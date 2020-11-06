Video: Blue Moon Masquerade with Squeeze & Thanks

You might remember accordionist Denny Kremblas (Squeeze & Thanks) from this video that we featured back in July. While the cultural community has been laying low due to COVID, a number of artists and musicians got together for a socially distanced Halloween “bash” at Elk Tree Gardens & Castle to blow off some steam.

The result is some awesome modern day accordion performance, along with guest musicians, some fab costumes, in a church setting unlike any other in WNY.

Could there be any better use for Buffalo churches, than to convert them into cultural centers? This conversion to a music-oriented gathering place is a huge win for the city – an achievement that is still flying under the collective radar of its residents.

Pairing his filmmaking background with his love for the accordion, Denny & his friends bring you the craziest accordion music videos the internet has ever seen. Blending genres of modern American pop music with a forgotten instrument, we aim to introduce the accordion to new generations through familiar top hits of today.

