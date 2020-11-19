TimberHut Cabin Company

A handful of Buffalo natives, led by Brooks Anderson of​ Artifact Timber, have come together to launch a company that builds small cabins that are perfect for the great outdoors or the great escape in your own backyard.

The new enterprise, called TimberHut, has set up a 10,000 square-foot manufacturing shop at 95 Dorothy Street in the Seneca-Babcock neighborhood, where the team is constructing four different cabin models from which to choose. A fifth design, being rolled out down the road, will feature a gourmet kitchen.

TimberHut – complete with a full wood shop and finishing area – is able to build and assemble 15 cabins at a time. These “well-appointed cabins” can be accessorized and customized in various ways, thanks to the prowess and acumen of the woodworkers, as well as a beneficial relationship with The Field Company, maker of lightweight cast iron skillets, the Solo Stove, and wood-burning stoves and fire pits. Anderson is in the process of striking up additional relationships with upwards of 40 vendors that will amplify the offerings exponentially.

Eight cabins are currently underway at the shop – TimberHut will begin deliveries later this month.

Aside from Anderson’s history as a high level craftsman and inventive entrepreneur, the expertise of architect Ken Klapper of Kohl-Arch​, and Jim Dailey of ​Siteview​ (an architectural and design visualization company), have been added to the line-up. Craftsman and carpenter Brian Wilcox, who was recently featured on Buffalo Rising, is handling the construction side of the business. Construction amenities and options are:

Modern building materials and techniques

Spray foam

Closed-cell insulation

Andersen windows and doors

Lighting and wiring is pre-installed

Beds, sofas, and other accessories can be built-in

Upon delivery to a home or in the back woods, these cabins are essentially “ready to live in.” At a time when more people are looking for ways to socially distance, there couldn’t be a better time to be in the cabin-building business. And with ‘he sheds’ and ‘she sheds’ being more popular than ever, TimberHut is the real deal for anyone looking to invest in some peace of mind. To learn more about TimberHut and their cabins, contact Brooks Anderson (716-480-4249 or brooks@timberhut.com). Visit Facebook for additional information.