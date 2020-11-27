Three-Story Self-Storage Facility Proposed for Kenmore Avenue

Williamsville-based Life Storage is proposing a three-story self-storage facility at 400 Kenmore Avenue. Life Storage converted the former Budwey’s supermarket on the 4.55-acre site into a self-storage complex five years ago. The facility would be constructed east of the existing building in the former supermarket’s parking lot. Previous plans to construct seven single-story storage buildings on the parking lot were rejected by the City.

Construction of the 28,000 sq.ft., 38-foot tall building would be completed in a single phase. Parking for 21 cars is proposed.

The Planning Board will review the project at its Monday meeting.