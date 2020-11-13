Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

The Huts @ Five Points Bakery

Always inventive Five Points Bakery has completed its first “heated hut” on its grounds. I initially posted that these huts were coming back in September. Now, the experience is real. And what an experience it is. I met up with muralist Casey Milbrand for a cup of coffee and a snack at the café, because I couldn’t wait any longer to try out the warming hut. What we found was something even nicer than what I expected.

Casey inspects his surrounds – notice the hut has clear roof panels which makes it nice and bright on the inside. There are also string lights along the roofline
The note telling us to use the remote to operate the heater
The customers that occupied the hut after us, decided to draw the entranceway wall screen closed – I would love to try this out during a rain or snowstorm

Once again, co-owners Kevin and Melissa Gardner have outdone themselves with this custom hut. I love the full-length canvas walls, with stitched in windows. I also love that this “demo hut” is very spacious – the two of us sat inside with the entranceway wall screen open. There was a little sign on the picnic table that directed us to use the remote control to turn the overhead heater on, but we couldn’t find the remote… we figured that you probably had to ask for it when ordering. It turned out that we didn’t even need it today, due to the “not too chilly” fall weather.

A hut with a view – hopefully the first of many

Another clever trick up the bakery’s sleeve is the loud speaker system that announces when your order is ready. Casey was questioning whether it worked or not, when all of a sudden his order came blaring over the system. Pretty cool, convenient, and practical.

The stage

I love seeing everything that Five Points Bakery is up to. They keep me guessing. Whether it’s funky art, reclaimed materials used in building projects, green building practices, or just a keen aesthetic, it’s always a pleasure to visit, even during the pandemic thanks to plenty of outdoor attributes. There’s even a new outdoor stage for when things get back to normal… just another day in the life of the Gardners, who are always thinking ahead.

Five Points Bakery | 44 Brayton Street | Buffalo, New York 14213 | (716) 884-8888 | Facebook

Plenty of outdoor seating

