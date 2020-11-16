The Blend Opens in Seneca One

Started as a mobile protein shake operation, The Blend has expanded and planted roots at the Seneca One complex downtown. The locally-owned business is located inside the third floor Food Hall of the building and is currently open two days a week serving smoothies, protein shakes and their famous Blend Bars.

“The mission of The Blend is as simple as our menu,” says owner Tracey Taylor. “We believe in a mindset of what you put in, you get out, whether that be food into your body or effort into your goal. Life is what you make it and we want to give people an option to make theirs a healthy one.”

Taylor launched The Blend in 2018.

“I’m the mom of four athletic girls, and after attending hundreds of sport tournaments, I was always very disappointed with the food choices offered such as pizza, mac and cheese, and hot dogs,” says Taylor. “As a personal trainer for over 25 years, my kids spent a lot of time in gyms, so protein shakes were a staple in their diet. I saw a need, bought a bus, and within months converted it into The Blend.”

The Blend bus hit the ground running and Taylor has not looked back since, offering whey and vegan protein shakes using almond milk and a variety of fruits and special combinations at many events, offices, and campuses throughout the region.

Taylor is excited about opening downtown in the Seneca One complex. “As soon as I walked into the building and met developers Douglas Jemal and Paul Milstein, I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of,” says Taylor.

There is public access to the Food Hall run by Sodexo featuring wood-fire pizza, a grill station, Mediterranean Bowl station, and much more. The Blend is currently the only outside vendor at the site and is serving its full line of smoothies, protein shakes and their famous Blend Bars.

“Our fan favorite is the Chunky Monkey (banana, almond milk, chocolate protein and peanut butter) which can also be converted into the Dirty Monkey using iced coffee,” says Taylor.

“We also created a homemade protein bar, The Blend Bar, which was originally made for the truck but has since taken off,” adds Taylor. The bars are made in a commercial kitchen located at The Kitchens at Chandler Street and are sold online and at locations throughout the area. They are both vegan and gluten friendly.

“My 72 year old mom is the brains behind the bar,” says Taylor. “She makes them with my daughters and niece, so you could say it’s a family affair. Even my husband helps out!”

The Blend at Seneca One is currently open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30-1:30 with hours to expand as the building continues to come back to life. A number of office tenants have begun moving into space in the complex including 43North, Odoo and M&T Bank’s tech hub. There are approximately 300 employees now working in the building with thousands more to follow. In addition, over 50 of the complex’s 104 apartments have been rented. A health club and Crossfit Gym will be opening soon as well.

“I’m excited to be part of downtown’s renaissance,” says Taylor. “With my family by my side, I love serving my community, inspiring people to live a healthy life, and encouraging them to go for their dreams.”

Get Connected: The Blend, 716.308.0963 [facebook]

