STILL TALKING: Dave Grosskopf

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Postal Service employs more than 97,000 military veterans and is one of the largest employers of veterans in the country. So for today, Veterans Day, we asked Dave Grosskopf, President of the Buffalo/Western New York District of the National Association of Letter Carriers abot the importance of the United States Postal Service.

“The amazing story is, every single day we move 40% of the world’s mail and I think a lot of people take the postal service, unfortunately, for granted…we are the most trusted federal agency. You know the motto: ‘rain, sleet, snow, nothing stays us from our appointed rounds…’ And sometimes we’re out there ten, twelve, thirteen hours to make sure that we can get those goods and those products to our customers – plain and simple.”

National Association of Letter Carriers Instagram: @lettercarriers

US Postal Service Instagram: @uspostalservice

View other videos in the Still Talking series