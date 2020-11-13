Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

SOUNDCHECK: Mile High Muzik

Just because there aren’t concerts right now, doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy live music. Welcome back to SOUNDCHECK, where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to perform.

Mile High Muzik stopped by and dropped a few bars for us. Each member put their own flair on tracks like “Pray for Me” and “Finale.”

Special thanks to Series Sponsor, Evans Bank: A Better Way. Full-Service Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management in Western New York.

Instagram: @milehighmuzik

View other videos in the Soundcheck series

Written by Devin Chavanne

Devin Chavanne

Devin is a videographer, sports, and chicken wings fanatic. Ub graduate, joined the BR team in 2019.

